Cryans will thwart Sununu
To the Editor: Voters should re-elect Mike Cryans because New Hampshire needs a Democratic majority on the Executive Council to prevent another round of appointment and nomination mistakes by Governor Chris Sununu.
Sununu has already stated that if he is re-elected that he intends to re-nominate his prior pick for the state Supreme Court; that person was anti-choice and anti-voting rights.
Last year, Mike Cryans was the decisive vote to prevent that confirmation. If the Republicans gain control of the council, that pick will be installed as the chief justice.
Sununu is also expected to nominate Frank Edelblut to a second term as education commissioner, even though he has failed to develop a plan to adequately prepare New Hampshire’s public schools for re-opening and has consistently diverted public funds to support private schools. He is the New Hampshire equivalent of Betsy DeVoss — and that’s bad news for Granite Staters. If he is reelected, Mike Cryans will prevent that confirmation as well.
These two appointments, alone, would affect every New Hampshire citizen in one way or another. There are others that will impact the environment and energy policy, too. Sununu has demonstrated he cannot be trusted to nominate individuals who will protect personal liberties and advance quality public education. We must vote to create a strong check in case Sununu is re-elected.
Having Mike Cryans on the Executive Council for another two years will accomplish that.
DEB BASSETT
Lyman