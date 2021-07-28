To the Editor: Taxes — Despite receiving federal and state monies during the pandemic, taxes increased. Other municipalities lowered taxes, yet Manchester’s taxes went up and will again. One-time funds from the federal government are spent by our current mayor. Victoria Sullivan, an early proponent of the tax cap, understands taxpayers need help and one-time monies used for new positions ultimately increase taxpayer bills.
Education — Non-government schools in Manchester remained open for in-person classes in 2020-2021 while Manchester public schools remained closed. As a retired educator, I know that was a disservice to students. The charter vote to give the school board autonomy to pass its own budget will make things worse. So does the proposal to close neighborhood high schools in favor of one large campus. Classmates around the corner, carpool buddies, study groups, will all be things of the past.
Quality of life – Homelessness is an enormous problem. Until Mayor Craig’s upcoming re-election campaign, nothing was done, other than by our terrific fire and police departments. I live in Ward 3. What once seemed like a walkable downtown is full of fear and flight. Affordable housing alone won’t fix the root causes. Services and job opportunities will. Dollars should go into services, not government positions. Victoria Sullivan understands the need for direct investments into our homeless services.
Victoria Sullivan’s enthusiastic hands-on approach is exactly what we need to usher in a resurgence of the Queen City.