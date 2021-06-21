Don’t believe false claims
To the Editor: Where to start with the inaccurate claims about Manchester in a Sunday column written by Laconia resident Patrick Hynes?
First, crime is down in Manchester for the fifth year in a row and gun violence is down 25% from last year. Sure there’s more to do, but the police, working with the mayor, have increased foot patrols, training, and outreach.
The state has not sent “significant sums (of money) to Manchester.” The author inaccurately claims the city received over $27 million to address homelessness. The state provides these funds directly to the nonprofits and service providers. The Union Leader reported last December that Manchester received $0 from the state on this issue.
The city and state worked together to support houseless individuals when the shelter had to decompress because of COVID. The city received $1 million in State COVID funds for emergency personnel and outreach to the encampments to ensure the safety of all. At no time did the city provide tents, and state-funded food, sinks and bathrooms.
The city used COVID federal funds to open a winter shelter, provide grants to small businesses to save jobs, and provide rent/mortgage payments for residents in need.
Homelessness is a national issue, and parroting falsehoods helps no one. I live in Ward 1 and to say that I and other residents of it are unaware is ludicrous. We love our city and our downtown.
ED DOYLE
Union Street, Manchester