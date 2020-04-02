Recession is a peril too
To the Editor: Coronavirus is a major problem. But a potential recession is a major problem too, maybe even more major.
The response to the coronavirus is hunkering down to limit its spread. But the response to a potential recession is to be “open for business as usual.” These two responses are at war.
Incomplete information, and warring actions, demand that we try both, very carefully. Prudence would suggest “opening” an area, a state or county, for “business as usual”, for a limited period. If a state is selected, it would be a state with a low incidence of infection, with the federal government as a backstop, ready and waiting to provide massive aid if the experiment seems to be going sour. If the spread of the virus is reasonable and controlled, the opening could be extended to larger areas. Either way, the results would be very illuminating.
On the state level, our Governor could “open” Coos county, (or another). Pledge the full resources of the State as backup, and monitor carefully.
There is risk to whatever we do, AND we don’t do. If we remain frozen in our myopia to control the virus, it will come at a substantial cost (trillions). And we will wonder whether we could have done better. Our governor and president must make wise decisions, now!
Let teachers teach, businesses sell, working mothers go to work. Live free, again.
Why not try? Very, carefully. But try?
FRED WARD
Stoddard