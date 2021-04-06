Red Sox manager reckons he’s a social justice warrior

To the Editor: Alex Cora, back managing the Red Sox after his suspension for cheating, has a big problem because Georgia took steps to prevent cheating by voters. Apparently it is racist to require a voter ID but a vaccine passport to get into a ballgame or go to a restaurant is just fine.

After being swept by the Orioles for the first 3 games of the season, Cora needs to focus on his job as manager or quit and run for office, but not both.

TERRY PHAIR

Greenland

Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Monday, April 05, 2021
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Friday, April 02, 2021
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021