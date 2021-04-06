Red Sox manager reckons he’s a social justice warrior
To the Editor: Alex Cora, back managing the Red Sox after his suspension for cheating, has a big problem because Georgia took steps to prevent cheating by voters. Apparently it is racist to require a voter ID but a vaccine passport to get into a ballgame or go to a restaurant is just fine.
After being swept by the Orioles for the first 3 games of the season, Cora needs to focus on his job as manager or quit and run for office, but not both.
TERRY PHAIR
Greenland