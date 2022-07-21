Redirect strife into making a better tomorrow for NH
To the Editor: Times of economic uncertainty are perfect times for making improvements to our infrastructure. Government investments in infrastructure provide jobs for many and literally pave the way for safer, more efficient transportation systems. This type of investment has also been the bread and butter of the American economy for generations.
That’s why I am so thrilled by the leadership role played by Rep. Chris Pappas in passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill as a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. This recent legislation will bring $1.5 billion to the Granite State to reinforce, strengthen, and build roads, bridges, and transit. It also brings in money to clean up our waterways and ensure access to clean drinking water. Overall, this infrastructure initiative will bring $277 million in much needed additional revenue to the State of New Hampshire each year.
What’s even more exciting is that this bill does not stop at traditional investments in roads and bridges. Thanks to Congressman Pappas for being innovative, as we are now also investing in building out rural broadband and clean energy transmission. This forward thinking is exactly what we need in Congress.
Congressman Pappas has shown that he is the kind of smart, innovative thinker who can deliver creative solutions to our home state. That is why we need to help him continue his great work for the people of New Hampshire.
This is why I will be voting to re-elect Congressman Chris Pappas this year.