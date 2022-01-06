To the Editor: Thank you for writing about redistricting in your article “Some big winners, losers in Senate GOP redistricting plan.” Redistricting is the foundation of our democracy and thus should be taken extremely seriously. Your article did leave some things out, however. Like the fact that the residents of New Hampshire should have been put under your “losers” section. With this GOP map, voters from both parties, and especially independents, are having their voting power diminished. This map was tailor made to help the incumbent state Senators keep their seats. This limits the ability of the electorate to hold these politicians accountable for their policies and decisions.
Another thing not mentioned in the article was the fact that some of these districts make no sense from a shared-communities-of-interest standpoint. District 9 stretches more than halfway across the state from Hinsdale to Bedford with the district being only one town wide for most of it. It also follows no major highway so that if the senator from this district wanted to get from Bedford to Hinsdale and only stay in their district it would take more than 2 hours to cover the 70 miles. This map is a perfect example of gerrymandering with Democrats being “packed” into eight districts (4, 5, 10, 13, 15, 20, 21, and 24) and then “cracked” in most of the other districts. This map may be good for the incumbents but it is bad for the residents of New Hampshire.