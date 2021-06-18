Referendum is all that’s needed for spending cap
To the Editor: If your recent editorial suggests that you believe that the voters of Nashua have a right and the duty to decide, then the disgruntled ex-aldermen who took their anger to Concord simply should have listened to you. Nashua citizens only need to sign a request to put a referendum on the ballot for the change that would make the budget cap constitutional. It was faulty in the beginning with no override provision and that means it’s still faulty, and all Concord and those misguided gentlemen accomplished was to waste time and energy and a lot of goodwill.
Let Nashua citizens decide Nashua issues for both of these — the police commission change and amending the budget cap. Let Nashua decide.
JAN SCHMIDT
Pope Circle, Nashua