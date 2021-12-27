To the Editor: Some want to replace government institutions because they feel they don’t work for them. Besides justice, our education, economic, and political systems are distrusted. A justice system consisting of legislation, law enforcement, courts, correction facilities is tantamount to a functioning, wholesome society.
Some question the efficacy of our justice system and blame prejudice/racism as the cause for its inequality or failure. Some want to replace it with a new justice system yet undefined. Replacement advocates have not shown me the wisdom our founders demonstrated when establishing our system. America’s justice system isn’t perfect, but a better one doesn’t exist nor one more envied.
Imperfection is highlighted when people fail to meet their oaths. One bad police officer, one bad attorney, one bad court ruling, or one bad prison official mars justice. The founders assumed the system would uphold all laws passed by legislatures and be “blind” especially to color. When not, the system fails. It would always work if either the victim and defendant or the accuser and plaintiff were treated impartially and judged only by the facts. Juries level the playing field by deciding unanimously. I’m for reforming to improve it, but not if’s just to get an advantage.