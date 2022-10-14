To the Editor: One pressing issue on voters’ minds this election year is how legislators and policymakers can provide some relief from soaring energy bills. While the recently approved emergency energy assistance funding approved by New Hampshire lawmakers will help, long-term solutions that shift away from natural gas in favor of renewable energy make better sense. The fact is that worldwide, the utility-scale energy prices from renewables like solar and wind are now cheaper than from gas and coal (WNISR, Lazar). So, why are these cheaper global market prices from renewables not translating into lower bills for ratepayers?
I recently posed this question to one of my candidates, Edith Tucker, who is campaigning for state Senate District 1. Edith, a Democrat known for her effective bipartisan work, is currently serving in the House from Coos Dist. 5. Her candidate card states that she will fight for “modern infrastructure” including the “electric grid for renewable energy.” Edith responded to my question by explaining that the outdated transmission system is likely one impediment to cheaper, local, renewable generation, but she also said that the upgrade will be difficult and complex and require lots more study. She also mentioned probable public resistance towards unsightly transmission wires.
Although disappointed by the lack of a quick and easy fix, I was pleased that Edith did not try to gloss over her answer. Having honest discussions about energy topics with candidates and voting for those, like Edith, who offer sensible long-term solutions is critical this election season.