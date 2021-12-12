Reject “Build Back Better” bill

To the Editor: A congressional study committee has identified over 40 reasons why the Democrat $3.5 TRILLION “Build Back Better” bill needs to be rejected by the Senate.

These three reasons alone justify a NO Senate vote:

• It would grant amnesty for 8 million criminal illegals and cost trillions (No. 18);

• It would cost $2 trillion in tax hikes to those making UNDER $400,000 per year (No. 35);

• It would enable hiring 87,000 new IRS agents to “review” your financial transactions without any court-issued warrant (No. 40);

Our New Hampshire Sens. Shaheen and Hassan are Democrats. But as “live free or die” citizens, they still need to hear from you urging a NO vote, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, whose “NO” vote alone could stop this $3.5 trillion disaster.

You can easily e-mail these three senators by searching, “contacting U.S. senators” on the internet. Do New Hampshire and the country a favor by e-mailing them and Sen. Manchin urging a NO vote citing the three points above.

It only takes a few minutes. When you e-mail them, you’ll be doing the right thing to reign in the current runaway inflation, stalled job growth, and exploding government control of everything.

No charge for this advice.

LEN MEAD

Fitzwilliam

 
 
 
