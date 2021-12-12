To the Editor: A congressional study committee has identified over 40 reasons why the Democrat $3.5 TRILLION “Build Back Better” bill needs to be rejected by the Senate.
These three reasons alone justify a NO Senate vote:
• It would grant amnesty for 8 million criminal illegals and cost trillions (No. 18);
• It would cost $2 trillion in tax hikes to those making UNDER $400,000 per year (No. 35);
• It would enable hiring 87,000 new IRS agents to “review” your financial transactions without any court-issued warrant (No. 40);
Our New Hampshire Sens. Shaheen and Hassan are Democrats. But as “live free or die” citizens, they still need to hear from you urging a NO vote, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, whose “NO” vote alone could stop this $3.5 trillion disaster.
You can easily e-mail these three senators by searching, “contacting U.S. senators” on the internet. Do New Hampshire and the country a favor by e-mailing them and Sen. Manchin urging a NO vote citing the three points above.
It only takes a few minutes. When you e-mail them, you’ll be doing the right thing to reign in the current runaway inflation, stalled job growth, and exploding government control of everything.
