Remember the dead next November
To the Editor: It has been rumored for decades that votes of the dead of Cook County, Illinois helped John Kennedy win the 1960 presidential election.
Given the current administration’s delay in acknowledging the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting thousands of deaths (and those yet to come), if the dead could vote in 2020 the current president would likely not see another term. Let’s hope that the living remember the dead in November.
JAMES WARREN
Talbot Street, Manchester