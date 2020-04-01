Remember the dead next November

To the Editor: It has been rumored for decades that votes of the dead of Cook County, Illinois helped John Kennedy win the 1960 presidential election.

Given the current administration’s delay in acknowledging the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting thousands of deaths (and those yet to come), if the dead could vote in 2020 the current president would likely not see another term. Let’s hope that the living remember the dead in November.

JAMES WARREN

Talbot Street, Manchester

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Monday, March 30, 2020
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Messmer has stood up for healthy water

  • Updated

To the Editor: I am writing not as a voter in District 3 but as a supporter of Mindi Messmer for Executive Council District 3. I met Mindi over a year ago and recently had the pleasure of accompanying Mindi on a trip to Washington DC where we both spoke at the Less Cancer.org event.