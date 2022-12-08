To the Editor: Since the Union Leader no longer posts Santa Fund contributions daily and today is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day...
My dad went to “Manchester Central” and played sports quite well: football, basketball, wrestling and baseball. He was offered a job playing semi-professional baseball but he was called to duty, along with his best friend, Joseph N “Puna” Rozmus.
My dad, MSGT Fred Johnson was sent off to Wisconsin and Joe went to Pearl Harbor.
They kept in touch with each other through postcards.
Biography
Joseph N. Stanley Rozmus was born in 1919 in Manchester, New Hampshire. He was the son of Franciszek Rozmus and Maryanna Potoczna.
“Puna” was a star football and basketball player for Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire. He also played several other sports.
Joseph enlisted in the United States Navy on December 10, 1940 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Ship, the “U.S.S. Arizona. was his home until December 7, 1941, that dreadful day when the Japanese pulled a surprise attack on Battleship Row in Hawaii, and the Arizona sunk to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.
Joseph is buried at sea, on board the U.S.S. Arizona. His body was never recovered.
KATIE JOHNSON OLMSTEAD
St. Marie St., Manchester
Editor’s Note: Thanks for the further information. The Santa Fund donation in remembrance of Joseph N. “Puna” Rozmus can be found in the list on today’s page A3. We join you in recognizing his great sacrifice for our freedom.