Haunting memories of the USS Thresher
To the Editor: I just finished reading the story of the loss of the U.S.S. Thresher. That tragic day was etched in my memory for a very long time. I was a Radioman stationed at the Naval Communication Station in Londonderry Northern Ireland. I had just come on duty at the main communication center, when I was told to sit in on the circuit with the U.S.S. Skylar. My job was to monitor communications between the Skylar and the Thresher. It seemed, at the time, an easy job. All I had to do was to acknowledge that I heard the transmissions on my log and let the Skylar know I had received them.
Everything was pretty normal until I no longer heard from the Skylar. I was ordered to break radio silence and ask the Skylar why she hadn’t sent her usual transmissions (every half hour). Her reply was that she hadn’t heard from the submarine. My supervisor became very upset and grabbed the earphones from my head, ordered me out of my seat and proceeded to contact the Skylar. It was then it was surmised that the U.S.S Thresher was “gone.” My supervisor apologized to me and asked everyone to pray for the officers and crew of the Thresher. April 10th 1963 is a somber memory.
LEONARD BROWN
Wolfeboro