Renewable energy doesn’t have to be hard on the poor
To the Editor: “Save the planet, invest in fossil fuels” advises John Stossel (4/21/2023), because he claims that investing in renewable energy is making fossil fuels more expensive, which in turn is “cruel to poor people.” That is complete nonsense.
Yes, prices have increased. There are many reasons for this, most notably the war in Ukraine and the inflation caused by the rebound from reduced consumption during COVID.
On the other hand, there is a plan that would increase the prices of fossil fuels dramatically — yet not harm poor people. It’s called Carbon Fee and Dividend.
Tax carbon at the source (the producer pays) and rebate the money to consumers. Prices would increase but people would get a dividend. Those who consume the most fossil fuel energy (wealthy people) would pay the most. Studies show that 80% of low- and middle-income families would come out ahead or stay even under such a plan.
Renewable energy growth reduces the carbon pollution that is driving extreme weather. In addition, renewable energy investments create jobs — more than 300,000 per year and growing. So anyone who cares about the lives of poor people — and everyone else — should join the Citizen Climate Lobby and advocate for a Carbon Fee and Dividend.
To the Editor: PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and n…
To the Editor: Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.