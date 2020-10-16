Renounce socialism, it’s not American
To the Editor: If I was to tell you that I don’t judge someone by the color of their skin, their religion or political views, you would say that is what a person should believe. Yet the left has decided that we should engage in identity politics and this goes against everything that America stands for.
With the COVID epidemic, the left has politicized the virus. Now we have mask Nazis. Go to YouTube, watch people practicing safe distance outside be arrested and taken away. Is this what you want in a free society?
Onto Saint Joe, every letter to the editor regarding Joe Biden tells us he is honest, yet again go to YouTube and watch a myriad of gaffes and racist comments from a purported friend of the black community yet we continue even now to hear him ask a black reporter is he high on crack, if you don’t vote for me you are not black, or belittling a young lady calling her a dog face pony soldier. Ask yourself this question, after three and a half years with Trump are you better off now than eight years of anemic growth under Obama and Biden. (It’s the economy stupid.)
With all the fear factor pushed on the American people by the Democratic Party, who’s laughing? Russia and China. Renounce Socialism it’s not American and it’s not us. God bless America!
JOHN GOING
Searles Road, Nashua