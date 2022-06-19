To the Editor: On Wednesday, June 15, I received a phone call from Ann Marie Edwards announcing the sad news that her aunt, Rep. Mary Griffin, had died at the Windham Terrace senior living facility.
Mary had just celebrated her 96th birthday! She would often remind her friends that she was the same age as the Queen of England. After she injured herself in a fall in her condo last January, she fought hard all through her rehabilitation program striving to be able to get back to her duties of representing the residents of Windham as our state representative.
She was not able to accomplish her goal, thus ending 22 straight years of dedicated service to her neighbors and friends here in town. Recently, she was recognized as the oldest living elected official in the United States!
Today, I spoke to Monsignor Anthony Frontiero, my pastor at St. Matthew’s Church. He told me he went to see Mary because she was gravely ill. Monsignor prayed with Mary and administered the sacraments of confession and last rites to her.
Mary practiced her strong Christian faith every day. A great example was her unwavering support and dedication for the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception of a child in the womb all the way through to natural death. She was very instrumental in her work in the House of Representatives toward the successful passage of the historic Fetal Life Protection Act in 2021.
Mary is now reunited for eternity with her late husband, Andy, in heaven.