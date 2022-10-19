Nutting-Wong isn’t a family-friendly choice

To the Editor: It was very sad to hear of Rep. Allison Nutting-Wong’s (Oct. 13 op-ed) recent miscarriage and my heart goes out to her. I know and understand her pain and I sincerely hope she will recover soon.

