To the Editor: It was very sad to hear of Rep. Allison Nutting-Wong’s (Oct. 13 op-ed) recent miscarriage and my heart goes out to her. I know and understand her pain and I sincerely hope she will recover soon.
I appreciate her giving me a boost by calling me a politician. I’m not one yet; I’m only a candidate but I intend to achieve that honor on Nov. 8.
On the other hand, Allison is an elected politician. It is unfortunate that she would use her heartbreaking miscarriage to score a political point.
She obviously missed my point when I said that abortion is still legal and obtainable, and that the Democrat claims of Republicans taking away women’s freedom remains a big lie. Forgive me for having trust in the medical profession, but I believe doctors know the difference between a miscarriage and abortion. According to MedlinePlus, a miscarriage is a spontaneous loss of a fetus. Allison misconstrued the terminology of “spontaneous abortion” to fit her narrative.
Unfortunately, she then decided to also go the liberal route of name-calling with her “radical and extreme” Republicans inane claims. Democrats use deception, obfuscation, and misdirection trying to paint Republicans in a bad light. Democrats have nothing else to say. They can’t brag about their own failed records.
Rep. Nutting-Wong’s voting record is not family-friendly, including her vote against the parental bill of rights. Her record does not inspire confidence in what is good for the people of Nashua. Her time is up in the State House.