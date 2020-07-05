Rep. Rung should resign

To the Editor: As a woman who’s been around the block a few times having witnessed much “Mean Girl” bullying of my daughter as well as of grown women friends, I am disgusted at state Rep. Rosemarie Rung’s attack on U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her endorsement of Matt Mowers, a Republican candidate for U.S. House in New Hampshire’s 1st District.

After Stepanik’s endorsement of Mowers, Rung Tweeted:

“Next up for @Matt Mowers: clinching the endorsement of the stray cat hanging outside the local Chik-Fil-A”

This is absolutely despicable by anybody, and certainly by a legislator who claims to represent the “party for women!”

If Rep. Rung was working in the private sector having made such a nasty, sexist public statement about a colleague, she certainly would be called out or reprimanded, if not removed from her duties.

So where is the outrage against Rep. Rung from her Democrat colleagues here in New Hampshire? Where is the outrage from U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas, as well as from the rest of the New Hampshire D.C. delegation, who are all women? Their silence is deafening and only confirms to me that their #MeToo support is only for women on the Left or for those who agree with their radical ideology.

Rep. Rung is a disgrace to New Hampshire’s State House and should apologize and resign immediately.

Liz Gabert

Bedford

Letters to the Editor

