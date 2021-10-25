To the Editor: Twenty years ago, a nine-year-old Pembroke girl wrote a letter to the Concord Monitor against invading Iraq. Today, that woman is working with the Friends Committee on National Legislation to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF).
The 2002 AUMF was written in 2002 for the Iraq war. We no longer need it or use it for any military operations. All anti-terrorism operations are carried out under a totally different AUMF from 2001, not this one. Let’s not confuse the two.
Former President Donald Trump dangerously used the 2002 AUMF to launch the 2020 assassination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soliemani. Veterans, both conservative and liberal, support repealing the 2002 AUMF. The House has voted with bipartisan support to repeal it. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, voted with bipartisan support to repeal it. We thank her for her thoughtful position and urge Sen. Maggie Hassan to join in voting to repeal it.
If future military action is needed, our representatives should take up their constitutional duty to debate and declare war, not leave it to the president to unilaterally take military action using an old AUMF. Our young people deserve to know that if we contemplate war again, the decision to go to war is approved by their current representatives, not those elected 20 years ago when they were children.