Letter: Reproduction is a pleasure to assure we make children
May 23, 2022

To the Editor:

With this uproar over abortion, keep in mind that the only purpose of sexual intercourse is to have children. The reason it's pleasurable is so that we have children.

MICHAEL AIELLO
Country Walk Drive, Manchester