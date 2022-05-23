Reproduction is a pleasure to assure we make children

To the Editor: With this uproar over abortion, keep in mind that the only purpose of sexual intercourse is to have children. The reason it’s pleasurable is so that we have children.

MICHAEL AIELLO

Country Walk Drive, Manchester

Sunday, May 22, 2022
Friday, May 20, 2022
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Tuesday, May 17, 2022