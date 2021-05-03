Carbon Dividend Act needs New Hampshire’s support

To the Editor: In an op-ed April 22, titled “Since last Earth Day, climate impacts have only hit harder,” the authors mention an approach to cutting carbon — the idea of putting a fee on carbon at the source (like the oil companies). This money collected from fossil fuel companies goes to Americans in the form of a monthly “carbon cash back” payment so that everyone can afford the transition.

This policy will reduce America’s carbon pollution by 30% in the first 5 years, and is the single most powerful tool we have to get us to net zero by 2050 (according to an MIT study).

Forty-one members of Congress have already co-sponsored a bill that puts a price on carbon and gives the cash back to the people. It’s the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307). However, neither of New Hampshire’s representatives have co-sponsored it. Please join me in asking Representatives Kuster and Pappas to co-sponsor this bill.

MARY BETH RAVEN

Merrimack

