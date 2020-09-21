Republican and Democrat candidates hog spotlight
To the Editor: Registered, legitimate candidates for our highest offices are being deliberately excluded from important sources of coverage by the news media. There are many candidates running for governor and for federal positions other than those of the Republican and Democratic parties.
These candidates should be included in the debates and in the opinion polls and covered in the news in general. Particularly the formal debates. This is a vital part of democracy and is the right of all voters.
ROBERT DANIEL
Foxwood Circle, Manchester