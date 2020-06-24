Republican lives matter little to President Trump
To the Editor: The other day Vice President Mike Pence stated that “all lives matter.” If that is true, then why does President Donald Trump insist on bringing large crowds of Republican voters together in this time of a pandemic?
The president keeps insisiting that he is not worried about the virus. He doesn’t need to be; he doesn’t allow people to get close to him except for close aides, and they are tested regularly. He is safe. But then he brings together large crowds of Republican voters, standing shoulder to shoulder without masks, exposing them to the virus.
Why don’t their lives matter? Why is he trying to kill Republican voters?
Is it because these patriots are the basis of America’s citizen militias and they will fight to defend our Constitution, and Trump sees this as a threat? Or is there some other reason why their lives don’t matter to Trump?
RUDOLPH BOURGET
Weare