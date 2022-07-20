Republican presidents sow economic blight

To the Editor: I do not understand the myth that Republicans manage the economy better than Democrats. From Herbert Hoover to Ronald Reagan to the Bushes and Donald Trump, economic outcomes have been significantly worse under Republican management than under Democratic.

