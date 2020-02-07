To the Editor: I write in response to the article, “NH's place in 2020 spotlight arrives” and respectfully object to the fact that the Republican Primary gets a mere mention. This year marks the 100th anniversary of NH’s first-in-the-nation primary. Voters – Democrats and Republicans alike – of the Granite State have not only the opportunity but the obligation to send a message to a divisive and self-centered President that he is failing our country.
In conversations with citizens in diners, community forums, Rotary Clubs, and Republican committee meetings over the past few months, I hear common themes. Granite Staters are tired of the President’s divisive rhetoric and toxic tweets. They are troubled by his lack of character, bothered by his broken promises, and worried about the kind of America they are leaving for their children and grandchildren. They feel the Republican Party needs to be guided back to its principles of compassionate conservatism and legacy of defending civil rights, protecting the environment, fiscal discipline, and personal responsibility.
A President should provide leadership on the most pressing issues of the day, helping ensure the state of our Union remains strong and our traditions of democracy are protected. A President should reflect the best of America’s values. President Trump has failed on all these counts.
I’m challenging Trump in the Republican Presidential Primary to raise my voice in protest and give voters the chance to cast their ballot for a Republican candidate they can be proud of.
I invite your readers to join me.
Matthew Matern
Hanover Street, Manchester