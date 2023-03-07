Republicans are pushing for government control

To the Editor: Chris Ager’s op-ed “Biden making retirement harder for Granite Staters” is a deliberate distortion of the facts. The Biden administration is not gambling with anyone’s retirement funds, nor is it requiring “woke” investing. It merely revised a rule from the Trump administration that prohibited retirement fund managers from taking climate change and other ESG matters into account. In other words, unblocking a previous rule that restricted asset managers.

