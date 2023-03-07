To the Editor: Chris Ager’s op-ed “Biden making retirement harder for Granite Staters” is a deliberate distortion of the facts. The Biden administration is not gambling with anyone’s retirement funds, nor is it requiring “woke” investing. It merely revised a rule from the Trump administration that prohibited retirement fund managers from taking climate change and other ESG matters into account. In other words, unblocking a previous rule that restricted asset managers.
The House measure touted by Ager would prevent asset managers from considering ESG factors when making investment decisions. The E in ESG (environment) is a crucial factor in many investment decisions. Consider the recent dramatic increases in flooding, wildfires, and other disasters that have been augmented by climate change. Why wouldn’t a fund manager consider such risks when making investment decisions?
The Biden administration goal is to prevent the exclusion of ESG factors from asset manager calculations, not to mandate them. Yet Chris Ager would like to exclude such analyses, which would expose all of our investments to additional risk. Ager says he’s fighting for Granite Staters, but in reality he’s just trying to drum up votes from among people who are ill-informed. So be informed. The Republican fight against ESG is based on falsehoods, would limit the options of fund managers, and in the end would add needless risk to Granite Stater savings.