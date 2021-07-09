Republicans promised results and delivered
To the Editor: When we asked voters to vote Republican, we promised to deliver an improved state budget. We stuck together and kept our promise. New Hampshire will see $172 million dollars of savings, including $100 million of direct property tax cuts.
Gov. Chris Sununu said there would be tax cuts for all. The Republican majority cut the Meals and Rooms Tax. From the drive-thru for a cup of coffee to sit down meals at area restaurants, the cuts will be noticed and enjoyed by Granite Staters and tourists alike.
We cut business taxes to help fuel our economy after the crippling COVID-19 pandemic. We are phasing out the Interest and Dividends Tax, assuring that we keep income taxes out of New Hampshire.
Water has been a major concern for many, notably for my constituents in Merrimack. We secured $15.6 million in grants for wastewater projects across the state, and passed legislation to continue our work to fix the damage that was done to our town.
Merrimack has eight state representatives. Along party lines, seven of the eight voted to pass our budget, giving all of our constituents tax cuts and improved water quality.
As the senior member of the Merrimack delegation, I want to thank the voters for sending Republicans to Concord. We are honored that you gave us your trust. We fought for our town, did the job you sent us to do and delivered the results to improve our home.
JEANINE NOTTER
Merrimack