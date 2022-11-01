Sketchy Republicans and greed
To the Editor: It’s pretty disgusting that during recovery from a pandemic that killed a million Americans, U.S. corporations decided their best move was…greed!—to engage in price gouging against their fellow Americans.
Sketchy Republicans and greed
To the Editor: It’s pretty disgusting that during recovery from a pandemic that killed a million Americans, U.S. corporations decided their best move was…greed!—to engage in price gouging against their fellow Americans.
Companies are having their most profitable year since the 1950s, with profits skyrocketing by 25% just from 2020. They hike prices unjustifiably claiming inflation, to disguise their greed. Congressional Democrats have sought to reduce or prevent price gouging. House Democrats passed the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (without a single Republican vote!), only to have Senate Republicans block it. The bill would discourage energy price gouging by making it illegal to sell oil at exploitative prices in an energy emergency and imposing penalties on oil companies that engage in doing so.
Senate Democrats introduced the Price Gouging Prevention Act, also blocked by Republicans. It would prohibit price gouging by enforcing a federal ban against excessive price increases when markets are substantially disrupted. Republican opposition is particularly outrageous because they also block Democrats’ efforts to stop taxpayer oil subsidies, which Big Oil definitely does not need.
Republicans dishonestly blame Democrats and President Joe Biden for inflation, and then block all efforts by Democrats to reduce it. All we get from Republicans is whining or attacks, followed by opposition to all solutions proposed, though they have proposed none themselves. Do they care about Americans at all? Why won’t they help find solutions?
CAROL PERRY
Strafford
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.