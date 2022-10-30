Republicans made vote easy for independents
To the Editor: For the upcoming elections, Republicans sure made it easy for this independent voter.
They actively undermined democracy and the Constitution. They forced traumatic, sometimes absurd, decisions on pregnant women. They’ve been MIA on climate change, health care, and have undermined our public schools.
Through Charlottesville, Lafayette Square, the January 6 insurrection, and threatened election workers, they’ve let us know that violence and intimidation are part of their game plan. They use violent rhetoric and worship guns. Led by a mean-spirited demagogue, they’ve shown contempt for the rule of law (including obstruction) and protection of national security documents. They have become the lawless and disorder party. Own it, Republicans!
The American people spoke decisively in the 2020 Presidential election, but Republicans chose to support a world-class sore loser’s Big Lie. The only person who attempted to steal the election was Donald Trump. They’ve used lies about election fraud to pass voter suppression laws to steal future elections. Own it, Republicans.
What about Donald Trump as a role model for our youth: prolific liar, bully, troll, draft dodger, adulterer, and crotch-grabbing sexual predator. He’s divisive, self-serving, reckless, thin-skinned, petty, vindictive, and incapable of self-reflection, empathy, or apology. He has no moral compass, no sense of decency, and has steadfastly avoided accountability with Republican help (so much for checks and balances). He thinks military personnel and public servants are chumps. He’s a magnet for white supremacists. Own him, Republicans!
The GOP has lost its soul; Republicans do not deserve your vote.
ALLAN MACDONALD
New London
