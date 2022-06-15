To the Editor: Barbara Griffin, a state representative from Goffstown who was the chairwoman of the House Redistricting Committee, has filed to run for the Senate in District 16. This did not come as a surprise to some, as I and others had predicted this as soon as the new Senate map came out in January.
In the new Senate map, District 16 was changed from a very competitive district to a safe Republican district that now includes Griffin’s hometown of Goffstown. It seems that this district was almost tailormade for Griffin as a reward for overseeing the 2020 redistricting process.
Another example of members of the redistricting committee seemingly being rewarded with a favorable district is Ross Berry and the new District 39 in Manchester. Two of Manchester’s wards are Republican leaning, so putting them in the new three-ward floterial favors Republicans. In HB 50 (the House election map bill) the floterial for Manchester wards 6, 8 and 9 is oddly listed first, thus seemingly showing what the priority for the committee was. Most people would have put the three-ward floterial on the west side and kept the east side together, but this way gave Republicans two extra seats.
These are classic examples of why politicians cannot be trusted to draw fair competitive maps. Politicians should not be able to choose their voters. We need an independent commission to draw the legislative maps in New Hampshire next redistricting cycle.