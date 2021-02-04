Republicans scuppered energy efficiency plan
To the Editor: In a recent order that effectively delays the implementation of the 2021-2023 New Hampshire Triennial Energy Efficiency Plan (TEEP), the state Public Utilities Commission claims there was not enough time to resolve the issues brought forth by the plan. But what issues? The plan has been agreed upon and is ready to go. What changed?
What changed is that nine Republican legislators who chose not to participate in eight months of deliberation wrote a letter to the executive director of the PUC asking for the delay because of the pandemic. But this is smoke.
On NHPR’s Exchange, Rep. Michael Vose, who heads the Science, Technology & Energy Committee, claimed that more study was needed on the issue of charging ratepayers to fund energy efficiency efforts. So apparently his problem with the TEEP is not economic but ideological. Or perhaps Vose constituent SIG Sauer is hellbent on keeping its electric costs down at the expense of the rest of us.
New Hampshire is now in the hands of a Republican majority that is poised to further its campaign of disinformation surrounding climate change. The NHPUC should not be corrupted by this latest power play. New Hampshire needs energy efficiency programs now more than ever to help lower the electric bills of all its citizens and to create local jobs. Republican lawmakers threw a wrench in the work of conservation efforts. Efforts that even Liberty Utilities and Eversource have agreed are necessary to continue providing reliable power to our state.
JAMES GRAHAM
Lyme