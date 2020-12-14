Republicans seemingly lack critical thinking skills

To the Editor: Here’s a challenge for you. Create a Venn diagram with these circles of New Hampshire voters and lawmakers:

People who think that Trump won the election

Anti-maskers

Anti-vaccine supporters

Firearms in the capitol supporters

Sununu’s control of $1.25 billion without Fiscal Committee approval supporters

Repeal of the Affordable Care Act supporters

Q-anon believers

What do all these groups of people generally have in common? They’re overwhelmingly Republican! What does that tell you about ignorance and a lack of critical thinking skills?

Working across the aisle in a bipartisan fashion is a thing to be desired, but common sense is required too, on both sides. Republicans don’t seem to show much of that lately. Oh yes, one more thing. Now, Granite State Republicans want to impeach Sununu for encouraging our citizens to wear masks during the pandemic.

Most sincere condolences to House Speaker Dick Hinch‘s friends and family.

TRACY NABSTEDT

Concord

