To the Editor:  Time for me to get out the magnifying glass as Republican presidential candidates are running on a series of manufactured issues so infinitesimally small as to be, well, non-existent.

They, and their mouthpieces at Fox, Breitbart, Newsmax, the Gateway Pundit… have whipped themselves into a frenzy over things that don’t actually exist.

