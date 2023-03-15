To the Editor: Time for me to get out the magnifying glass as Republican presidential candidates are running on a series of manufactured issues so infinitesimally small as to be, well, non-existent.
They, and their mouthpieces at Fox, Breitbart, Newsmax, the Gateway Pundit… have whipped themselves into a frenzy over things that don’t actually exist.
Rather than addressing real issues -- like wages, the right to organize, public health, protection from unscrupulous financial institutions, an effort to overthrow democracy that they engendered, book banning and other curtailments to freedom of speech, gerrymandering, a health system that is based on profit not patients, a tax system designed for the wealthy -- the Republican candidates are raging warriors sending sparks to reignite the culture wars they love so much and which mean so little.
Under the rubric “anti-wokism” Republican candidates are promoting anti-democratic policies, censorship, and curtailment of freedom. They rage at the tide (not that they’re doing anything about climate change) and pose a real danger to our democracy.
“Woke” simply means being alert to social, racial and economic injustices and trying to do something about them. Well, the Republican candidates are against that!
So, our Republican presidential candidates have declared themselves in favor of injustice. Nice to know that they take a stand on something.