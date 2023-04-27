To the Editor: A representative democracy is based on majority rule, however, the minority rights principle practiced in a democracy protects minority rights by ensuring that if a majority decision is followed, that decision should never impinge on the fundamental rights of the minority.
In Tennessee, the majority party would not recognize the minority’s right to speak and expelled two Black legislators for a “disruption” of their House rules. Could that happen in New Hampshire?
Currently, the House is split very closely with 201 Republicans vs 197 Democrats. The state Senate is 14 Republicans vs 10 Democrats.
Attendance at a House session is crucial for either side to prevail. The leadership should recognize that the minority could become a majority, so listening to both sides of an issue is paramount.
The bills that passed in the Senate are now in the House committees. The majority party would be wise to amend strong partisan legislation before bringing certain bills before the House.
A national agenda has been setting priorities for the state Republicans, including SB 272, the “parents bill of rights.” Hours of emotional testimony was heard last week and the House Education Committee vote was 10-10. The first motion will be Ought to Pass.
We must hope that the majority party was listening to testimony, to the minority who would be affected by this bill, and vote this bill Inexpedient to Legislate. The governor has flipped from his previous position under pressure from the far right. The House must uphold our democracy.
