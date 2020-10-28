Restore integrity, honor

To the Editor: I want to thank the Union Leader for supporting Joe Biden for President. It took courage to buck the majority of your readership to do the right and moral thing. Nowadays it’s tough to find objectivity, but you did.

We have to change the direction of this country now. We must get the virus under control ASAP and Biden has the plan to do it. He can be trusted and will bring integrity, empathy and honor back to the White House. Thanks, Union Leader!

KENNETH BERLIN

Evergreen Way, Manchester

