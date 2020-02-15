To The Editor: New Hampshire once had biennial legislative sessions and the state should return to this.
The business of governing in Concord has become big business. It’s costing New Hampshire taxpayers millions of dollars for these yearly legislative sessions that are producing hundreds of bills that are studied then summarily killed with a mere few actually signed and more recently, vetoed by the governor.
This massive statehouse spending casts a question of its very own: what is being accomplished by the 424-member citizen legislature that couldn’t be done once every two years?
The answer to this question would save New Hampshire millions of dollars and a whole lot more.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem