To the Editor: I would like to add my name to the list of Rich Girard supporters. We need a mayor who is willing to put forward plans, argue for them and listen to what others think of them. Rich has shown this ability over the years and in many public capacities. Currently, he has proposed solutions for our myriad local school problems, city zoning issues, tax challenges, homelessness, and others. He has put these out for the public to see and evaluate — on his television show, on his web page, and in the newspapers.
His passion to make Manchester the best city it can be, for the sake of its citizens, is apparent. Whether it is for the best education for all Manchester students, the effort to ease tax burdens by reducing wasteful spending, advocating for ways to make other N.H. towns assume their fair share of the challenges of homelessness, the quest to keep our Catholic hospital the thriving, independent, pro-life institution long cherished by our citizens, etc. In all these areas Rich has shown true leadership — putting his ideas and plans before the voters and before the election.
To the Editor: I was delighted when the state budget trailer bill passed with abortion restriction included. Now abortions are restricted in the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy when the baby is sucking her thumb, moving and kicking, and can recognize her mother’s voice.