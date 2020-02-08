Right on Klobuchar
To the Editor: Jennifer Horn — who published a letter Feb. 5 titled “Advice to Democrats: Consider November” — will be pleased to know that I agree with her and have come to the same conclusion! Amy Klobuchar is the candidate I will support in the Democratic Presidential Primary.
I believe the key issue for all Democrats is winning the electoral college votes. In the 2016 election, the Democratic candidate won the national popular vote but, lost the electoral college votes resulting in the election of Donald Trump.
Amy Klobuchar is from Minnesota and could win the “rust-belt states” which in previous elections have supported Democrats. She won Republican precincts in Minnesota when she ran for senator. Unfortunately, the rest of the country already perceives New England to be too liberal. The Democratic presidential candidates from New England are very far to the left.
I believe Amy Klobuchar is an experienced candidate who has worked with colleagues to pass 100 different bills (40 under the Trump administration), and can achieve the necessary electoral votes in the Midwest to earn the presidency. She is honest, has realistic expectations, and is passionate about representing all Americans — both red and blue!
Mary Daly
Erion Drive, Nashua