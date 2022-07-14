Right to privacy implied by ‘Live free or die’ credo
To the Editor: What does “Live Free or Die” really mean? We’ve all applied it to our own interests at some point, so it shouldn’t be surprising that those interests sometimes contradict each other. If it meant what fringe and radical politicians in New Hampshire want it to mean, we would be a zero-tax state, which would be wonderful if we wanted to give up public goods and services, like schools and emergency responders.
If our state motto inherently has some flexibility, so should we as citizens of New Hampshire. That flexibility must be aimed at preserving what we all claim to want in New Hampshire: an individual’s right to privacy.
One would think that a right to privacy could be the true rallying cry of the Granite State. Have you ever met someone that wanted more government in their everyday life? If those on the political outskirts of societal values believe that it’s the government’s business to deny the rights that marriage provides to Granite Staters, solely based on gender, sexuality, or race, that’s not privacy.
If the government believes that it gets a say in how a married couple plans their marriage, that’s not privacy, either.
Without the federal protection of women’s healthcare, state governments have or will insert themselves between a patient and her doctor. That is not privacy.
Rights of privacy are in keeping with our motto of “Live Free or Die,” so we must have the flexibility to vote like we care about them.