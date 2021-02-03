Right to Work is right for New Hampshire
To the Editor: I was disappointed that the New Hampshire Sunday News would publish and Lisa M. Keefe and Cassidy Spencer would author such a dishonest op-ed in the January 31st edition regarding SB61 — the legislation to bring Right to Work freedoms to the private sector.
You see, Ms. Keefe and Ms. Spencer are government-funded employees (a teacher and a nurse) and already enjoy the benefits of Right to Work thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Janus v. AFSCME.
Neither Keefe, Spencer or any other state worker, county worker, teacher, fireman, or policeman are required to pay union dues and they are most certainly not being attacked by SB61.
Keefe and Spencer continue their dishonestly by quoting Governor Chris Sununu, hoping the reader will misunderstand and believe him to be against Right to Work for the private sector. There is no need for Right to Work legislation for public sector employees because they are already covered under Janus.
Furthermore, SB61 does nothing to prevent free people from voluntarily joining together to collectively bargain and financially support their union.
Michigan — home to very large automobile manufacturer unions — enacted Right to Work legislation in 2012 and saw positive economic growth up until the pandemic. Right to Work legislation will bring increased economic benefits and is right for New Hampshire too.
CHUCK McGEE
Concord