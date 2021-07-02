Not a baby till birth
To the Editor: I disagree with the Fetal Life Protection Act for many reasons, but the key point is that this law is illegitimate.
Senator Bob Guida was quoted as saying:
“At what point do we decide it’s okay to kill a sentient, feeling, living human being? Is it 24 weeks? Is it 28 weeks? Is it as the child is crowning in the delivery room? This is an attempt, using science, to allow the definition by law of when life begins”.
A fetus is not a sentient, feeling, living human being, it is not viable outside the womb. That is science.
There already is a definition by law of when life begins. Legally a ‘person’ is not a ‘person’ until they are born. A ‘person’ cannot vote until they are at least the age of 18. They cannot purchase alcohol until they are 21. Therefore, the assessment of a person’s age on their birthday is the years and days they have been alive. If a person is born on August 30th, they cannot vote, buy alcohol or tobacco on June 30th. They cannot do these things on August 29th either. Ergo, day 1 is NOT conception, it is NOT after the first trimester or any other arbitrary date. A person cannot be negative three months old or negative one day old- legally speaking. So, this is not ‘killing’ anyone or anything. That is science.
AARON BIRNBAUM
Bow