Rights come with duties

To the Editor: Abortion advocates assert “women’s rights” are the protection of a women’s health relating to human rights and that a women’s choice protects her right to stop a birth due to unfavorable circumstances, or that the fetus is not fully formed. Yet, science tells us that human life begins with fertilization of the ovum.

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Letter: Bill ATV rider who crashed to send a message

To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…

Wednesday, November 16, 2022