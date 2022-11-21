To the Editor: Abortion advocates assert “women’s rights” are the protection of a women’s health relating to human rights and that a women’s choice protects her right to stop a birth due to unfavorable circumstances, or that the fetus is not fully formed. Yet, science tells us that human life begins with fertilization of the ovum.
The claim that women’s reproductive rights demand choices to kill the unborn contradicts human rights and undermines morality. Abortion is an extremely dangerous crisis of the moral sense, which is the incapability of distinguishing between good and evil.
Americans understand the responsibility of duty carried out in families and cherish the value of precious children. Yet the public rhetoric fighting for abortion rights glosses over the essential rights and responsibilities provided to all Americans of independence, self-discipline, and freedom. We seek rights as if they have no intrinsic relation to duties. A women’s right to choose versus the fetus’s right to life clashes into conflict and diminishes any perception when considering many alternatives to abortion. The duty to avoid abortions is hardly discussed.
American culture should consider that rights are always linked with duties since in human society, one person’s rights correspond to a duty affecting other persons, namely, acknowledging and respecting the right in question. Abortion rights, without acknowledging corresponding responsibilities, omits the duty to care for life and consequently, diminishes morality. Those who forget or neglect to carry out their respective duties are people who build with one hand and destroy with the other.
