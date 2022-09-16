Letter: Rightwing fearmongers thrive on hypocrisy Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hysterical fearmongers offer lies for your voteTo the Editor: In response to Stephen Moore’s column “Why is the left always so deathly afraid?”, I would like to ask Mr. Moore why it is the right is always so fearful?The right likes to talk about crime as a huge problem and how immigrants are taking our jobs. If so, then why is there such a labor shortage if immigrants are flooding the border?Why are they afraid of books on LGBTQ causing our children harm? There is no evidence supporting this fear. Trans people sharing the bathrooms of their chosen sex?Affordable health care they always brand as socialism, yet they never pass legislation to fix the health care problem.They fear admitting the truth that Donald Trump lost the election fairly yet tried to cause a coup to overturn a lawfully held vote.I believe the right needs to take a hard look in the mirror and answer this, are they proud of what they see?ERIC DREWBarrington Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thursday, September 15, 2022 Letter: Disabled veterans are undercompensated Undercompensated veterans Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Letter: Override HB 1454 veto to protect NH water Override HB 1454 veto to protect NH water Letter: Uncle Sugar cares more for young than seniors Seniors need help more Letter: Tired of inaction on gun violence? Try voting Tired of inaction on gun violence? Try voting Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Letter: Justice and equality aren't un-American Justice and equality aren’t un-American Letter: Misinformation about 'forced birth' movement Misinformation about ‘forced birth’ movement Sunday, September 11, 2022 Letter: Turn out Tuesday and again Nov 8 Turn out Tuesday and again on November 8 Letter: Bogus ad matches Hassan’s record Half-baked Hassan ad suits her record in D.C. Friday, September 09, 2022 Letter: Huff Brown's loyalty will be to Granite State Gail Huff Brown’s loyalty will be to Granite State Thursday, September 08, 2022 Letter: Huff Brown worthy of your endorsement Huff Brown is worthy of your endorsement Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Tired of the endless rancor? Here's a fix Letter: Huff Brown's loyalty will be to Granite State Letter: Turn out Tuesday and again Nov 8 Letter: Bogus ad matches Hassan’s record Letter: Override HB 1454 veto to protect NH water Letter: Give credit where it is due Letter: We can cancel Biden’s $80B IRS hiring spree Letter: Uncle Sugar cares more for young than seniors Letter: Republicans have done much but more remains Letter: Huff Brown worthy of your endorsement Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Friday, September 16, 2022 George F. Will: Why Colorado Gov. Jared Polis could answer Democrats' 2024 prayers John Stossel: Sex work Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Garrison Keillor: What if it does and they do? Stephen Moore: Why is the Left always so deathly afraid? Sunday, September 11, 2022 Kathy Sullivan: Sununu’s false choices for women, families Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT