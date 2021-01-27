Riot double standard
To the Editor: Riots in Seattle, Portland and Kenosha have targeted the police, government property and private businesses. Dozens were killed, scores injured and million of dollars in damages mounted up. But there were relatively few arrests. Our Congressional delegation had been largely silent on the matter. That was until members of Congress were physically on the receiving end of a single riot on January 6th. After that, members of Congress demanded hundreds of arrests and labeled the riot an act of terrorism. If President Joseph Biden really wants unity and to bring the country together, then applying the principles of law and order differently based on ideology needs to stop.
DAVID DELOREY
Francestown