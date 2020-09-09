Riots in America are on Trump not Biden
To the Editor: We are all too familiar with Donald Trump’s playbook: dividing, distracting, and deceiving. His campaign is trying to instill fear in New Hampshire families that a Joe Biden presidency means we will no longer have local police departments. This could not be further from the truth. Take it from Biden himself who recently stated, “While I do not believe federal dollars should go to police departments violating people’s rights or turning to violence as the first resort, I do not support defunding police.”
Astonishingly, this latest attack by the Trump campaign featuring scenes of chaos and destruction are happening in American communities on this President’s watch. It’s just another weak attempt to divide us over how best to keep our communities safe — and we should reject it.
Here in New Hampshire, our cities are not Democratic cities or Republican cities. New Hampshire’s cities and towns elect municipal leaders independent of party affiliation and we understand that ensuring our nation’s criminal justice system works for all Americans cannot be made a partisan issue.
Let’s cut through the noise and focus on real solutions. Joe Biden is proposing common sense reforms that overwhelmingly enjoy bipartisan support across the country, like investing in community policing. As a police commissioner, I have seen the positive impact of community policing firsthand.
In November, we can vote for more division and failed leadership or we can vote for Joe Biden, a leader who offers real solutions and will unite us.
The choice is clear.
STEFANY SHAHEEN
Portsmouth