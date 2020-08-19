Rite Aid should expand free testing for COVID-19

To the Editor: Rite Aid offers free COVID-19 testing — what a service to the community. Unfortunately, the only way to access this testing is to sign up for it online.

Thus, Rite Aid effectively discriminates against anyone who is too poor to have access to online services — a group, importantly, that is most vulnerable to the virus. Through this discrimination, Rite-Aid endangers the community as a whole, as people who are unable to access testing are less likely to take precautions, and thus will pass the virus through contact with others.

Rite Aid should change this discriminatory policy and accept phone or in-person appointments.

MIKE BRADLEY

Hillsborough

