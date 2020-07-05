Rock-solid Testerman deserves our support

To the Editor: I have known Karen Testerman for well over 10 years. In all those years I have found her to be the most consistent person I have ever come across in politics. In her principles, in her values, in her steadfastness, she has never changed or waivered. She is rock solid and doesn’t change her principles based on polling data.

She is a strong, conservative candidate for governor and I hope you will join me in voting for her come September 8, 2020.

HON. KATHLEEN LAUER-RAGO

Franklin

