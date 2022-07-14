Roe v. Wade was a court legislating for the nation
To the Editor: American liberals should take notice of what just happened in the Supreme Court and decouple themselves from their radical progressive brethren. Roe v. Wade was an illegitimate ruling, one that invented constitutional rights that did not exist and did not settle the abortion debate.
Quite to the contrary, as the late great Ruth Bader Ginsberg pointed out years ago, this contorted ruling actually inflamed that debate, which is the natural outcome when Americans try to usurp legislative power through judicial and administrative end-runs.
Legislating without the legislature in America always leads to illegitimacy in the eyes of the electorate and will always end as Roe v. Wade does, our brilliant Constitution ensures this. Congressional term limits are next, illegitimately wrested from the American people by an activist court in 1995, and all of Joe Biden’s extraconstitutional executive orders will come down in January of 2025, with the debates addressed by these mechanisms remaining hotly contested until our cowardly Congress addresses them.
And if Congress will not represent us legitimately, they will be replaced, as the Constitution duly empowers us to protect ourselves against the corrupt self-interest of career politicians.