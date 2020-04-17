Roger’s Rangers attacked Catholic Abenaki village
To the Editor: Your April 10 editorial “Remembering Stark” fraudulently reported that “Stark first fought as one of Roger’s Rangers to defend his family and other settlers from the French and Indians in a war that preceded the Revolution.”
Actually, Rogers’ Rangers of New Hampshire in 1759 attacked and destroyed the Abenaki Catholic village (St. Francis) in Vermont, which was neither a cluster of bark-covered wigwams, nor was it a stockaded arrangement of long houses, but 51 houses built in the English or French style of squared log timbers covered with rough-cut boards.
At least 12 were one- or two-story French-style wood-frame houses with clapboards, and three houses were built of stone. They were arranged in rows around a central square with a church and a large Council House. Several hundred inhabitants fled the attack, but 32 Indians died during the raid, among them 10 men and 22 women and children, who were burned in their homes.
The number of dead and the looting of the church and Jesuit convent was corroborated by Bishop de Portbriand, who wrote to the Bishop of France, “The Mission of the Abenaquis Indians of Saint Francois has been utterly destroyed by a party of English and Indians, who have stolen all the vestments and sacred vessels, have thrown the sacred Hosts on the ground, have killed some 30 persons, more than 20 were women and children.”
WARREN GODDARD
Portsmouth
EDITOR’S NOTE: The village of St. Francis is in the Province of Quebec, Canada, at the confluence of the Saint Lawrence and Saint-Francois rivers. Defense of one’s family often meant taking the fight to the enemy.